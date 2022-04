Hazel Christensen

Hazel Christensen, 102, formerly of Dunn Center, N.D., passed away Monday, March 28, in Edgewood Village in Bismarck.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Killdeer. Graveside service follows at 1:00 p.m., at Dunn Center Cemetery with Revered Dr. CH, (Maj) Mathew C. Christensen officiating.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home.