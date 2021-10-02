Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Heinie Connell
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Heinie Connell

Hildegard "Heinie" Connell passed away Sept. 26, 2021. Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. (CT) Saturday, Oct. 9 at Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave., Bismarck. There will be rosary at 9 a.m. (CT). Interment will be held 2:30 p.m. (MT) at St. Mary's Cemetery, Richardton. A gathering to share memories of Heinie will be held immediately following the service.

Hildegard "Heinie" (Heinert) Connell was born Nov. 6, 1934, on the Heinert family farm north of Taylor to Christ and Beatrice (Kary) Heinert. Heinie grew up and attended country school near the family farm. She moved to Dickinson and lived with her Aunt Monica Tooley during the school year. She graduated from Dickinson High School in 1951 at the age of 16. After high school, Heinie attended and graduated from St. Alexius School of Nursing, Bismarck, in 1954. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over twenty years and then studied for her real estate license and then became a licensed Realtor in 1977. She worked as a Realtor in the Bismarck area for the next 25 years or so.

At age 14, Heinie began her career in healthcare on the Labor and Delivery floor at St. Joseph Hospital in Dickinson. She started St. Alexius School of Nursing in Bismarck at age 16. Upon graduation, she worked as a college nurse at Dickinson State College. It was there that Heinie met her future husband, Fay Connell, when she administered him a vaccination via a "shot" in the rear end. Evidently it was love at first sight, as they were married in September 1956. She continued to work private night duty at St Joe's while working at the college and began having babies. Mom had the first four of her five kids before her fifth wedding anniversary. After Fay finished college at Dickinson State College, the family moved to Gladstone and Heinie worked nights at Richardton Hospital as a Registered Nurse. After five years in Gladstone, the family moved to Hazelton and Heinie began working as Head Nurse at the Linton Hospital just down the road from Hazelton. This was in the late 1960s and it was there that Heinie was instrumental in implementing the new (at the time) Medicare system for the hospital.

After five years in Hazelton, the family moved to Bismarck and, over the next several years, Heinie worked at various nursing jobs, including at St. Alexius Hospital, Mid Dakota Clinic, Dr. Jerry Knudson, and the Mandan Hospital before starting her career in real estate.

As a Realtor, she especially loved helping people buy their first homes. She established many long-term friendships with her clients. She guided each one of her kids through their first home purchases. In 1998 Heinie moved to Denver to help care for her granddaughter, Lauren, while Joan and Mike finished their medical training.

Heinie had a passion for the arts and shared it with her children. She felt pure joy listening to Guy and Joan play their instruments and was their chief groupie. She supported local artists including photographers, painters, sculptors, and musicians. She served on the Bismarck Symphony Board for several years.

Heinie possessed a sharp intellect and was an excellent diagnostician as a nurse. She loved connecting with her real estate clients and was more pleased if they were happy with their new home than with any commission she made with a sale. She modeled the value of hard work and dedication to others. Mom loved a good practical joke as all her children and many of her friends can attest.

Mom taught us by example to work hard to achieve our goals, to stand and fight for what we believe in, to appreciate and be kind and generous to everyone, and to love fiercely. Building and nurturing a strong and close-knit family was her main goal and her greatest accomplishment.

We would like to thank the staff at Missouri Slope for caring for mom and learning to love her as they would their own family. Mom spent ten years at Missouri Slope and many of the staff got to know her and love her and she loved them right back. We'd also like to thank the team from CHI Home Health and Hospice for making her final weeks more comfortable.

Heinie was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Richard Heinert; sister, Viola (Robert) Germann; brother, Edwin (Rose) Heinert; granddaughter, Amy Svihovec; and brother-in-law, Jack Eggum.

Heinie is survived by her five children and their spouses, Susan (Mike) Finneman, Dr. Guy (Terri) Connell, Linda (Jim) Svihovec, Nancy (John) Lengowski, and Dr. Joan Connell (Dr. Mike Jankoviak); her eight grandchildren, Nathan Svihovec, Jon Lengowski, Daniel (Kayde) Lengowski, Lauren Jankoviak, Emily Connell, Jack Connell, Elizabeth Jankoviak, and David Jankoviak; her first great-grandchild (a girl), to be born in November; sister Marlys Eggum; and former husband, Fay Connell; as well as many nieces and nephews.

To share memories of Heinie and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Rosary
9:00a.m.
Church of St. Mary
806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck, ND
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
Church of St. Mary
806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck, ND
Oct
9
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Church of St. Mary
806 E Broadway, Bismarck, ND
Oct
9
Interment
2:30p.m.
St. Mary's Cemetery
Richardton, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My most heartfelt thoughts, prayers and deepest are with you all during this most difficult time.
Jodi Vogel
Friend
October 8, 2021
I'm so sorry on the passing of your mom and grandma. I got to know Heinie at Missouri Slope and enjoyed her sense of humor and she would make my day with her cute smile and comebacks. She will be very missed by those of us lucky enough to get to know her. Heinie loved her family so much and was very proud of them. Heinie will be remembered and missed!!!!!! Thoughts and prayers for your family. Kathy Grabinger
Kathy Grabinger
Work
October 7, 2021
So sorry to hear about the loss of your Mom. You will all be in my thoughts and prayers!! Big hugs during this difficult time. Sandy Engesser Eisenbarth
Sandy Eisenbarth
October 4, 2021
So very sad to read of Heinie´s passing! I have so many great memories of working with her. She was always so good to me! (I even still have a beautiful blouse she brought me from a trip to Colorado!). Hugs and prayers....Liz
Liz Stack
Work
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results