Helen Andrus
FUNERAL HOME
Ladbury Funeral Service
1133 I94 Business Loop E
Dickinson, ND

Helen Andrus, 106, Dickinson, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at St. Benedict's Health Center, Dickinson. Helen's Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Dickinson, with Fr. Keith Streifel as celebrant and Fr. Thomas Wordekemper, OSB as concelebrant.

Entombment will take place at the Dickinson Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ladbury Funeral Service with a rosary and vigil at 7 p.m. with Deacon Al Schwindt presiding.

Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ladbury Funeral Service
1133 I94 Business Loop E, Dickinson, ND
Mar
24
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Ladbury Funeral Service
1133 I94 Business Loop E, Dickinson, ND
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Dickinson, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Ladbury Funeral Service
