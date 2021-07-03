Helen Bachmeier, 104, of Bismarck, passed away July 1, 2021 in a Bismarck care center.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Church of St. Anne's, Bismarck. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with Helen's family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.