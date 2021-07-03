Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Bachmeier
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Helen Bachmeier, 104, of Bismarck, passed away July 1, 2021 in a Bismarck care center.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Church of St. Anne's, Bismarck. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with Helen's family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Jul
9
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Jul
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of St. Anne's
Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.