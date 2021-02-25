Helen Gussner

Helen Gussner, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Mandan on Feb. 22, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Mandan Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Harold Chin officiating. Burial is at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Helen Elaine Schrenk was born Aug. 30, 1928 in Bismarck to Rudolph and Barbara (Wiebe) Schrenk. Raised in Baldwin, Helen attended Sheyenne River Academy from 1943-46 and graduated from nursing school in 1951. She went on to work in hospitals in North Dakota, Washington, and Boston, Mass. On June 20, 1965 she married Otto Gussner in Bismarck.

Helen loved family, helping in the community, being a nurse, playing piano, and being an active member in the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She had a heart bigger than all the outdoors. Helen was little but mighty and when she shook her finger, you knew she meant business.

Helen is survived by her brother, Alfred (Evangelyn) Schrenk, Bowden; sisters, Betty Belmont (husband, Robert deceased), Mandan, and Winona Rodacker (husband, Emil deceased), Jamestown; nephews, Lorren, Kevin, and Monte; nieces, Shelly and Tammy; and 10 grandnieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Otto, in 2000; her parents; brother, Donald; and sister, Ruth.

*When we all get to heaven, come find me. I'll be under the tree of life, by the river of life, reading a book and petting a lion. -- Helen