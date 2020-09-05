Helen Hauck

Funeral Mass for Helen Hauck, 96, of Richardton, will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richardton with Father Thomas Wordekemper, OSB. Burial will follow at St. Mary cemetery. For those attending, please adhere to the social distancing guidelines as suggested by the Health Department.

Visitation for Helen will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stevenson Funeral Home with a rosary and vigil service at 6 p.m.

Helen passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at St. Benedict's Health Center in Dickinson.

