Helen Hauck

Funeral Mass for Helen Hauck, 96, of Richardton, will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richardton with Father Thomas Wordekemper, OSB. Burial will follow at St. Mary cemetery. For those attending, please adhere to the social distancing guidelines as suggested by the Health Department.

Visitation for Helen will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stevenson Funeral Home with a rosary and vigil service at 6 p.m.

To view the livestream of Helen's funeral mass please visit Stevenson Funeral Home website at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Helen passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at St. Benedict's Health Center in Dickinson.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 5, 2020.
