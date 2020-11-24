Helen Hetletved

Helen Claire (Sathre) Hetletved, 74, of Grand Forks, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at her home in Grand Forks.

Helen was born Oct. 15, 1946, in Bismarck, the daughter of Helmer C. and Evelyn I. (Skogen) Sathre.

She married Clois L. Hetletved Jr. on July 23, 1967.

She is survived by two sons, Dustin (Bethany) Hetletved, Clois III "Lee" (Jamie) Hetletved and grandchildren, Morgan, Jane, Presley and Peyson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

**In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Helen's name to Sharon Lutheran Church, Red River Valley Hospice or a local charity of your choice.

