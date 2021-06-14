Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Sailer
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Helen Sailer

Helen E. Sailer, 93, passed away Saturday, June 12, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center. Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home website listed below. Visitation will be on Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.

Helen was born on Feb. 17, 1928, in Hebron, one of 15 children born to the late Christ and Elizabeth (Scheck) Metzger. She attended school in Glen Ullin.

Helen married Benjamin Sailer on Dec. 26, 1945 and together they raised seven children, Dwight, Gilbert, Carol, Dennis, Keith, Ivan and Judy. Helen always welcomed family and visitors into her home and was willing to help others. She served in all the officer positions for United Commercial Travelers. She was a member at Bismarck Community Church since the formation of the church. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crocheting and playing pinochle. She was known for her delicious bread, caramel rolls and brown sugar chicken and dumplings. She traveled to Germany, Maryland and Texas to visit her sons. Helen worked many years in and outside of the home. She did laundry in her home, employed at Eddy's Bakery, Arrowhead Cleaners, The Terrace and Minnesota Valley Testing Laboratories. Ben and Helen owned and operated Sailer Bus Line for eight years.

Helen is survived by her sons, Dwight (Debbie) Texas, Gilbert (Sue) Maryland, Dennis (Debbie), Keith (MaryJane), Ivan (Shelia); daughters Carol (Duane) Voegele and Judy (Don) Meidinger, Bismarck; and 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, brother, Raymond, South Dakota, sister, Florence, Bismarck, sister in-laws, Alvina, Washington, Diana, South Dakota and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, seven brothers, six sisters, six brother-in-laws and five sister-in-laws.

The family would like to extend a deep appreciation to the staff of Northland Pace Senior Care Services, the staff at Sanford Medical Center and Missouri Slope Care Center for care and love she received.

To sign the online guestbook, watch the livestream of the service and share memories of Helen, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Jun
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to the Sailer family. Helen was a wonderful lady with a heart of gold and an infectious laugh. I will never forget the special memories of her driving all of us to Apple Creek School in the yellow banana. Another angel got her wings! Thoughts and prayers to the family!
Keith and Gail Fiechtner
Friend
June 16, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers are with the Sailer family. When living at 4Ks Development , Helen was the bus driver that picked up my 4 children and took them to Bismarck Schools. She was always on time taking and bringing them home. How blessed we were since there was no school busing at that time. Helen was a wonderful, patient lady.
Delores Dockter
Other
June 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mother-my deepest and sincerest condolences to you, Keith, Mary Jane, and the Sailer Family.
Marlene Wagner
Other
June 15, 2021
Helen was one of the nicest people anyone could ever be friends with she will be missed condolents to the family
Willy Heupel
Friend
June 14, 2021
I was so very saddened to read of Helen's passing. She was always a second Mother to me and I was welcomed in her home and treated like family from the time I met Gil and Dwight. This welcome continued to the present. Our deepest sympathies to the family and you are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Lonny and Mary Adler
June 14, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. I traveled to Seattle with Helen and my sister Judy Wise and we laughed so much. Helen will be missed by so many. God´s Blessings
Lou Glass
Friend
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results