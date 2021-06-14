Helen Sailer

Helen E. Sailer, 93, passed away Saturday, June 12, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center. Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home website listed below. Visitation will be on Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.

Helen was born on Feb. 17, 1928, in Hebron, one of 15 children born to the late Christ and Elizabeth (Scheck) Metzger. She attended school in Glen Ullin.

Helen married Benjamin Sailer on Dec. 26, 1945 and together they raised seven children, Dwight, Gilbert, Carol, Dennis, Keith, Ivan and Judy. Helen always welcomed family and visitors into her home and was willing to help others. She served in all the officer positions for United Commercial Travelers. She was a member at Bismarck Community Church since the formation of the church. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crocheting and playing pinochle. She was known for her delicious bread, caramel rolls and brown sugar chicken and dumplings. She traveled to Germany, Maryland and Texas to visit her sons. Helen worked many years in and outside of the home. She did laundry in her home, employed at Eddy's Bakery, Arrowhead Cleaners, The Terrace and Minnesota Valley Testing Laboratories. Ben and Helen owned and operated Sailer Bus Line for eight years.

Helen is survived by her sons, Dwight (Debbie) Texas, Gilbert (Sue) Maryland, Dennis (Debbie), Keith (MaryJane), Ivan (Shelia); daughters Carol (Duane) Voegele and Judy (Don) Meidinger, Bismarck; and 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, brother, Raymond, South Dakota, sister, Florence, Bismarck, sister in-laws, Alvina, Washington, Diana, South Dakota and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, seven brothers, six sisters, six brother-in-laws and five sister-in-laws.

The family would like to extend a deep appreciation to the staff of Northland Pace Senior Care Services, the staff at Sanford Medical Center and Missouri Slope Care Center for care and love she received.

