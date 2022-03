Henry F. Nickel

BISMARCK - Henry F. Nickel, 66, Bismarck, ND, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, in his residence in Bismarck. Visitation for Henry will be at 10:00 AM with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Korsmo Funeral Chapel, Moorhead, MN.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.korsmofuneralservice.com. A complete obituary with a livestream link will be available on his obituary page.

Arrangements entrusted to Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead.