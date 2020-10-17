The Rev. Henry Schneider

The Rev. Henry W. Schneider passed away on Oct. 14, 2020, at Trinity Health, Minot, at the age of 93.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the Church of St. Leo the Great in Minot with The Most Reverend David D. Kagan, Bishop of the Diocese of Bismarck, officiating. The priests of the Diocese of Bismarck will concelebrate. A public visitation will occur from 2 until 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot. A private family prayer vigil will be held. A graveside service will take place 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.

Henry William Schneider was born March 8, 1927, in Ray to Henry William Schneider, Sr. and Theresa (Tessar) Schneider. He was raised in Ray where he attended grade school and graduated from Ray High School in 1945. He furthered his education by attending Crosier Seminary in Onamia, Minnesota, from 1942-46. He then continued his studies at Catholic University receiving a master's degree in education. He also received a master's degree in guidance from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks. Father Schneider was ordained to the priesthood on June 4, 1953, by Bishop Lambert A. Hoch at St. Joseph's Church in Williston. It was also at this parish he celebrated his first wedding, which was his brother Jack Schneider to Irene Kavanaugh on June 22, 1953.

Father Schneider's first assignment in the Diocese of Bismarck was assistant pastor at the Church of St. Leo, Minot, from 1953 to 1958. In 1955, he was named principal of St. Leo's Elementary. He then became pastor of the Church of St. Ann in Berthold and St. Vincent de Paul in Des Lacs until August 1962. He was then assigned pastor of St. Mary in Foxholm and St. Henry in Questad until September 1969. He served as pastor of St. Thomas in Tioga until being named pastor of St. John the Apostle in Minot where he served until July 10, 2002. He also served as the chaplain of the Minot Serra Club for a period of time beginning in 1988. Father retired to Somerset Court in Minot and resided there until his death. He celebrated daily Mass at Somerset Court.

Father Schneider enjoyed reading and telling stories of past trips that he had taken, and one would often see him walking and biking all over Minot. Father Schneider belonged to the St. John's Knights of Columbus. He was a priest for 67 years.

Father Schneider is survived by his nephews John (Lucia) Schneider, Michael (Andy) Schneider; nieces Trish (Steve) Broe, Theresa (Bo) Bolinske and Mary Allard; great-nephews Caelin Schneider, Austin (Lindsey) Schneider, Jaxson Schneider, Stevie Broe, Shawn (Stephanie) Broe, Ben Bolinske, Dale (Amanda) Allard, Donald Allard; great-nieces Misty (Nate) Pile, Payton Schneider, Danielle Bolinske, Alex Bolinske, Trisha (Jason) Wuori; 12 great-great-nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Irene Kavanaugh also survives.

Father Schneider was preceded in death by his father and mother, Henry and Theresa, and his brother Jack.

Memorials: Father Schneider had a deep love for Catholic education and was passionate about making that available to all children. He was one of Bishop Ryan's greatest supporters in his lifetime and in his passing we have set up an endowed scholarship in his memory that his legacy will continue on forever. If Father Schneider impacted your life in any way, please consider a memorial to Bishop Ryan Catholic School to support the scholarship that bears his name.

