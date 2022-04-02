Herman Edwin Meyer

FLASHER - Herman Edwin Meyer, age 81 of Flasher, ND died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Hays, Kansas. He was born March 21, 1941 in Flasher, ND to Henry, born to Carl A. and Louise (Wilson) Meyer. On April 24, 1964 he married Lavila Unser Mandan, ND.

Survivors include his wife, Lavila; his children, Shelly Lippert and husband Tom, Hays, KS; Christie Scholl and husband Ken, Peyton, CO; his grandchildren, Tyler (Brittney) Patzner; Travis (Kayla) Patzner; Taylor Patzner; Briony (Justin) Janisse; Karna (Brandon) Prime; Trina (Matthew) Nipe; his bonus grandchildren, Michelle Rader; Chelsea (John) Moore; Cameron (Kelly Lippert; his eight great-grandchildren; his seven bonus great grandchildren; his siblings, Doris Klatt, Menomonie, WI; Henry (Janet) Meyer, Flasher, ND; Robert (Ilene)Meyer, Max, ND; Arnold (Sharon) Meyer, Kindred, ND; Lori (Doug) Andrews, Rapid City, SD; his two sisters-in-law; his two brothers-in-law; and a cousin, Mary Jane Scherf, Wales, WI; and many, nieces and nephews and their families.

Herman was preceded in death by his son, Ross William Meyer; his parents, Carl and Louise Meyer; his brothers, Walter, James, and Ray; his sisters, Marjorie, Carol and Florence; and his two grandsons, Austin and Tanner.

Services will be at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 904 – 8th Ave, SE in Mandan, ND with Pastor Ryan Wolfe officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, and from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, all at the Church. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Flasher, ND.

The family suggests memorials to the Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Services are entrusted to Cline's-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601 and Weigel Funeral Home, 309, 4th Ave. NW Mandan, North Dakota 58554.