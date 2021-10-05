Hilbert Hoffmann

Hilbert Hoffmann, 86, died in Minot on Oct. 1, 2021. He was born in Beulah on Jan. 29, 1935, to Robert and Clara Hoffmann. At the age of 14 he moved to Wing.

On June 8, 1961, he married Angie Riederer. To this union, one daughter, Donna Theresa, was born. He enjoyed going for morning coffee with his friends.

Hilbert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Angie Hoffmann, son-in-law Ron Ell, granddaughter Theresa Jo (Evan) Quist, great-grandson Cooper Quist, one brother, Vern (LaVerne) Hoffmann, and one sister, Mandy (Jacky) Vollmer.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Ell, parents, Robert and Clara Hoffmann, sister and brother-in-law Leona and Ruben Wutzke, in-laws Jerome and Florence Riederer, brother-in-law Jerry Riederer.

Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. No services will be held as requested.

