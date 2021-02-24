Menu
Hilda Schulz
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson - Larson Funeral Home
21 Third Avenue SW
Minot, ND

Hilda Schulz

Hilda Schulz, 96, Kenmare, formerly of New Salem, passed Feb. 19, 2021.

Hilda Emma Heid was born Sept. 22, 1924 to Phillip T. and Emma (Seeger) Heid at the family farm home northeast of New Salem. She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at Peace Church, New Salem, holding onto faith through all the ups and downs in life. She enjoyed growing up on the family farm and working alongside her parents and siblings. She attended country school through eighth grade, the same little country school that some of her own children attended later on.

Hilda began working away from home in her early teenage years. Working as a "mother's helper," she could be found taking care of children, washing clothes, cleaning, cooking, baking and doing outside chores as well. It was at one of these jobs that she met Arthur Golde. Art and his father, Frank, were hired threshers there at the time.

Art and Hilda married and farmed most of their life together. They had five children: Marie, Clyde, Carleen, Duane and Jim Golde. The whole family was involved in the farm work but work was not the only thing the family did together. Attending church and going to town for shopping maybe once a week were things looked forward to. Holiday get-togethers with relatives and neighbors was something special and the whole family would plan for. While doing housework, Hilda could be heard singing hymns, whistling, even yodeling sometimes. She enjoyed the outdoors and didn't mind any of the work that farm wives often end up doing. Her cooking and baking was appreciated by her family and many others.

When the children got close to, and into their teens, Hilda went back to work outside of the home. She became well known for her various homemade sausages, not just in New Salem but throughout the country, while she worked at the Farmers Union Locker Association.

A couple of years after Art passed away, Hilda married Karl E. Schulz. Hilda and Karl did a lot of traveling, covering much of the U.S. and into Canada as well.

Her family was very important to her. She lived with Duane and Sherry for several years until moving in with Carleen the fall of 2020, where she passed away.

Hilda is survived by:

Sister, Frieda; daughter, Carleen Christian; sons, Duane and Jim (Jean) Golde; daughter-in-law, Hazel Golde; sixteen grandchildren and spouses; as well as many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and even a great-great-great-grandchild or two; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Hilda was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; daughter, Marie; son, Clyde; daughter-in-law, Sherry; all her siblings except Frieda; sons-in-law, Warren Thiel, David Hanson and Larry Christian; grandson, Mark Thiel and granddaughter, Jolene Hanson.

There will be no formal services at this time.

Burial will take place in the spring.

Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the obituaries section at the Thompson-Larson Funeral Home website.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Feb. 24, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson - Larson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Knowing Hilda was a joy. We met her through her husband Karl, whom our family has known for years. They would come to the Forman area each year and spread their time visiting with old friends and neighbors while here. Her kindness was felt by all. She leaves all of her family as her legacy. Hilda rests in heaven as an angel of our Lord.
Arlen Sandra Hanson
March 7, 2021
My first memory of Aunt Hilda was my bridal shower in 1971 at George and Louises place. She always made you feel good and part of the family. A very fun loving soul! All fond memories! Our sympathies to her immediate family! She will be missed !
Les and Peggy Heid
February 24, 2021
Dear Aunt Carleen and family of Hilda, I am saddened to hear of Hilda's passing. We can all take comfort knowing she lived a long and enjoyable life. God Bless. Love, Lori Vernon
Lori Vernon
February 24, 2021
