Hilda Schulz

Hilda Schulz, 96, Kenmare, formerly of New Salem, passed Feb. 19, 2021.

Hilda Emma Heid was born Sept. 22, 1924 to Phillip T. and Emma (Seeger) Heid at the family farm home northeast of New Salem. She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at Peace Church, New Salem, holding onto faith through all the ups and downs in life. She enjoyed growing up on the family farm and working alongside her parents and siblings. She attended country school through eighth grade, the same little country school that some of her own children attended later on.

Hilda began working away from home in her early teenage years. Working as a "mother's helper," she could be found taking care of children, washing clothes, cleaning, cooking, baking and doing outside chores as well. It was at one of these jobs that she met Arthur Golde. Art and his father, Frank, were hired threshers there at the time.

Art and Hilda married and farmed most of their life together. They had five children: Marie, Clyde, Carleen, Duane and Jim Golde. The whole family was involved in the farm work but work was not the only thing the family did together. Attending church and going to town for shopping maybe once a week were things looked forward to. Holiday get-togethers with relatives and neighbors was something special and the whole family would plan for. While doing housework, Hilda could be heard singing hymns, whistling, even yodeling sometimes. She enjoyed the outdoors and didn't mind any of the work that farm wives often end up doing. Her cooking and baking was appreciated by her family and many others.

When the children got close to, and into their teens, Hilda went back to work outside of the home. She became well known for her various homemade sausages, not just in New Salem but throughout the country, while she worked at the Farmers Union Locker Association.

A couple of years after Art passed away, Hilda married Karl E. Schulz. Hilda and Karl did a lot of traveling, covering much of the U.S. and into Canada as well.

Her family was very important to her. She lived with Duane and Sherry for several years until moving in with Carleen the fall of 2020, where she passed away.

Hilda is survived by:

Sister, Frieda; daughter, Carleen Christian; sons, Duane and Jim (Jean) Golde; daughter-in-law, Hazel Golde; sixteen grandchildren and spouses; as well as many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and even a great-great-great-grandchild or two; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Hilda was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; daughter, Marie; son, Clyde; daughter-in-law, Sherry; all her siblings except Frieda; sons-in-law, Warren Thiel, David Hanson and Larry Christian; grandson, Mark Thiel and granddaughter, Jolene Hanson.

There will be no formal services at this time.

Burial will take place in the spring.

