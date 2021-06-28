Menu
Howard White
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Howard White

Howard Gary White, St. Cloud, passed away Jan. 23, 2021, in his home in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Inurnment will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, July 1 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. For those who cannot attend the service will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Gary was born Oct. 8, 1945, in Bowman to Howard and Mary White. Gary was united in marriage to Laurie Yourk on April 20, 1990.

Gary is survived by his wife: Laurie; children: Mark, Brian, Karrie, and Joey White and Donia Rattei and Tasha Sanders.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Inurnment
3:00p.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Mandan, ND
The deep grief I feel for you leaving Earth is only one measure of my love for you and the large place you have in my heart.
Janet White Steiner
Family
July 4, 2021
May you rest in the arms of the angels. May you dream of the awesome beauty of the Medora Park. May your children hold you tight in their prayers. May you cherish your many memories with your wife, Laurie. May you always know I love you. May God watch over you.
Marilyn (White) Miller
Family
July 1, 2021
Sincere sympathy to your family. Gary was a fellow classmate & Bowman Bulldog with class of 1963. I appreciate his serving our great country the USA Rest in peace.
Arletta Herman
Friend
June 28, 2021
