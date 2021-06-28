Howard White

Howard Gary White, St. Cloud, passed away Jan. 23, 2021, in his home in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Inurnment will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, July 1 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. For those who cannot attend the service will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Gary was born Oct. 8, 1945, in Bowman to Howard and Mary White. Gary was united in marriage to Laurie Yourk on April 20, 1990.

Gary is survived by his wife: Laurie; children: Mark, Brian, Karrie, and Joey White and Donia Rattei and Tasha Sanders.

