Ida Miller

Ida Lena Miller, 91, longtime Hazen resident, passed peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Nov. 29, 2020 at Elm Crest Nursing Home.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave, Bismarck. Due to COVID, a private family graveside service will take place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Friends are invited to watch the livestream of the service on the funeral home website, starting at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. For those unable to view the service at that time, a recording will be available on the website shortly following the service.

To share memories of Ida, sign the online guestbook and watch the livestream, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com or you can send cards for the family in care of the funeral home.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58501
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
