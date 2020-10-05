Immanuel Busch

Immanuel "Mel" Godfred Busch, 95, Bismarck, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020 at his residence. A graveside service was held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Immanuel was born on Aug. 5, 1925 in Tacoma, Wash., to Godfred and Ella Busch. He lived in many towns following his father's pastoral career for Lutheran churches.

He met Lillian Zeller in Bismarck. The two married in 1949 at Turtle Lake. They moved to several states on the East and West coasts following Immanuel's navel career. They moved to Bismarck in 1981.

Immanuel was a three-war veteran. He entered the Navy in 1943 and served in WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam war. He retired in 1967. During his naval career, he served on one battleship (USS Missouri), two cruisers (USS Macon and USS Columbus) and two carriers (USS Hancock and USS Kittyhawk). His last job was as a flight instructor for the instrument panel on the F-4 Phantom.

He is survived by four children, Gary (Patti), Gail (Steve) Ford, Douglas Busch and Cheryl (Jim) Collins; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Immanuel was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian; two brothers; and four sisters.

