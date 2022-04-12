Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irene Durant
1920 - 2022
BORN
1920
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 18 2022
10:30a.m.
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church
Send Flowers

Irene Durant

BISMARCK - Irene Durant, 101, Bismarck, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022, at Miller Pointe, Mandan. Services will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Bismarck. For those not attending, the service will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page or her page on the Bismarck Funeral Home website.

Irene was born on April 27, 1920, in rural Hazen, ND to John and Emma (Grosz) Schramm. She was educated in Mercer County and received her GED much later in life. An accomplishment she was most proud of.

Irene married Ralph Durant on December 7, 1938. They made their home in Bismarck. They had one son Donald. She was employed by AW Lucas Company for 25 years in sales and management.

Irene was active in the American Legion and volunteered for various organizations over the years including 20+ years with the St. Alexius Auxiliaries. She was a charter member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church and former member of Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck.

Irene is survived by her brother, Delmar (Carol) Schramm, Hazen; sisters: Marion Suess, Bismarck and Alice Baszler, Beulah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, sisters: Verone Richter and Ida Miller, brothers: Ray Schramm, Roy Schramm, and Walter Schramm.

Thank you to the kind and caring staff at Miller Pointe for making Irene feel so comfortable and content this past year. She often spoke of how nice she was treated by all the employees.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, The Dakota Zoo Foundation, ND Veterans Cemetery, or any charity of your choice.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Service
10:30a.m.
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church
Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.