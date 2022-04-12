Irene Durant

BISMARCK - Irene Durant, 101, Bismarck, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022, at Miller Pointe, Mandan. Services will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Bismarck. For those not attending, the service will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page or her page on the Bismarck Funeral Home website.

Irene was born on April 27, 1920, in rural Hazen, ND to John and Emma (Grosz) Schramm. She was educated in Mercer County and received her GED much later in life. An accomplishment she was most proud of.

Irene married Ralph Durant on December 7, 1938. They made their home in Bismarck. They had one son Donald. She was employed by AW Lucas Company for 25 years in sales and management.

Irene was active in the American Legion and volunteered for various organizations over the years including 20+ years with the St. Alexius Auxiliaries. She was a charter member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church and former member of Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck.

Irene is survived by her brother, Delmar (Carol) Schramm, Hazen; sisters: Marion Suess, Bismarck and Alice Baszler, Beulah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, sisters: Verone Richter and Ida Miller, brothers: Ray Schramm, Roy Schramm, and Walter Schramm.

Thank you to the kind and caring staff at Miller Pointe for making Irene feel so comfortable and content this past year. She often spoke of how nice she was treated by all the employees.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, The Dakota Zoo Foundation, ND Veterans Cemetery, or any charity of your choice.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.