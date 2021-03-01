Irene Eggers

Irene Evelyn Eggers, 94, formerly of Carson, ND, left her residence at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem, ND for her heavenly home on February 25, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM CT/10:00 AM MT on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Peace Church, New Salem, ND with Pastor Eddy as officiant. Burial will be at Carson Community Cemetery at 2:30 PM CT/ 1:30 PM MT.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

The Prayer Service and Funeral Service will be live-streamed on the Weigel Funeral Home website under Irene's obituary page.

Irene was born on August 12, 1926, to Gottlieb and Mathilda (Schultz) Nicklaus in Elgin, ND. She married Helmuth O. Hermann and with that union, they had two children, Sally and Hal. After Helmuth's passing, Irene married Arthur H. Eggers on November 25, 1955. Together they had three children, Cindy, Cheryl, and Wes.

Irene's greatest love was her family. She loved to cook and bake. When she prepared holiday feasts, there were always extra guests included who had no family nearby. Irene worked for Grant County Social Services and in the hospitality industry. She enjoyed helping those who needed a friendly smile, a home-cooked meal, and a little assistance. Irene loved children and had a daycare in her home for many years. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards, bowling, doing puzzles, and had a great sense of humor.

Irene will be deeply missed by her children, Hal Hermann, Asheville, NC, Cindy (Farley) Ternes, Flasher, ND, Cheryl (Gary) Braun, Garrison, ND, Wes Eggers, Twin Bridges, MT; grandchildren, Joan (Adam) Stoeckle, Nick Hermann, Lisa (John) Aldrich, Rocky (Cindee) Hulm, Kyle (Becky) Ternes, Karmen (Brad) Steffan, Jesse (April) Braun, Kristin (Mark) Leingang, Tanner (Fiancé Ericka) Eggers, Tracen (Fiancé Skiela) Eggers; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Arlene Arndt, Bismarck, ND, Violet (Neal) Monson, Delores (Leo) Schneider, both of Fargo, ND.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; daughter, Sally Hulm; sisters, Ann Maul, Louise Sackman, Marlene Frovarp; brothers, Ervin, Albert, Nicky, Willie, and Raymond Nicklaus.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with Irene's family.