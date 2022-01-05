Menu
Irene Ferderer
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Irene Ferderer

Irene Ann Ferderer, 94, Mandan, passed away Dec. 31, 2021, at a local nursing home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan with Fr. Fred Harvey officiating. Friends and family will gather the hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St Vincent's Cemetery, rural Mandan.

Irene was born Jan. 26, 1927, near Solen to Phillip and Catherine (Leingang) Barth. She was a lifelong resident of Morton County. She married Roy R. Ferderer in 1948, at Fallon. In 1962 they purchased the Barth homestead south of Fallon. They farmed there until their retirement in 1980.

She is survived by five daughters, Ione (Gordon) Eckroth, Joan Otto, Renee Odenbaugh, Susie Howry, and Carleen Dutchuk; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Esther Erhardt, sisters-in-law Katherine Erhardt and Clara Ferderer; and many nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons Rory and Ronald; and daughter Mary Jane.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
Mandan, ND
Jan
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
Mandan, ND
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
our deepest sympathy for the loss of your mother
Bob Ferderer
January 6, 2022
