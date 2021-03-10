Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irene Friesz
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Irene Friesz

Irene Friesz, 92, of Mandan, went home to her Heavenly Father on March 7, 2021, at Edgewood Vista, Mandan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial to follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00-6:45 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary at 6:45 PM and a Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, sign the guestbook, watch livestream, and share memories with her family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Mar
11
Rosary
6:45p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Mar
11
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Mar
12
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
Mandan, ND
Mar
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.