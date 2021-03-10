Irene Friesz

Irene Friesz, 92, of Mandan, went home to her Heavenly Father on March 7, 2021, at Edgewood Vista, Mandan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial to follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00-6:45 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary at 6:45 PM and a Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

