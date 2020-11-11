Irene Gensler

Irene D. Gensler, 89, went peacefully home to her Savior on Nov. 7, 2020.

Irene was born Dec. 21, 1930 to Emanuel and Elsie (Reinicke) Huber. Irene attended Lutheran Parochial schools for eight years. She graduated from Jackson High School in Missouri. Irene completed LPN training in St. Louis, Missouri.

Irene married Frederick F. Gensler on June 15, 1952. They raised five children while living in Missouri, Louisiana and North Dakota. Irene was employed for 22 years at the North Dakota State Hospital. Fred passed away July 22, 1979.

Irene enjoyed reading, word search puzzles, themed coloring books and visits and trips with family. Mom especially enjoyed her weekly visits with her best friend, Mo Doyle, at Northern Roots.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Kane, Jamestown, Mary (Gary) Livingston, Steele, Joy (Glen) Beckers, Lincoln, David Gensler, Jamestown, and Joel (Joann) Gensler, Steele; sister Esther Summers, Warminster, Pa.; grandchildren Trina (TJ) Schnaible, Lincoln, Tyler (Dani) Livingston, Bismarck, Heather Gensler, Cavalier, Devon Beckers, Lincoln, Dempsie Beckers, Mandan, Drew Beckers, Bismarck; great-grandchildren Caden Schnaible, Dyllon Schnaible, Marli and Logan Livingston, and Tatum Beckers; great-great grandson, Remington Schnaible; also nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, brother Albert Huber, and sons-in-law Marlin Livingtson and Dennis Kane.

A private family service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown. Burial will be at Highland Home Cemetery.

Memories may be sent to JRMC Hospice and Samaritans Purse.

Online condolences may be sent at www.eddyfuneralhome.com. A special thank you to the staff at JRMC Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to our mom.

Eddy Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.