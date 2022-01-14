Irene Horner

Irene Horner, 91, of Napoleon, passed away January 12, 2022, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. Burial will be held at St. Philip Neri Cemetery in the spring. A livestream of Irene's funeral service will be available on the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church Facebook page or St. Philip Neri Napoleon YouTube page.

Irene was born Sept. 27, 1930, to Jacob and Magdalena (Schumacher) Piatz, in Bismarck. She attended school in Starkey Township. She married Eugene Horner on Sept. 27, 1949. Sept. 27 was a special day because they shared birthdays and their wedding anniversary. They lived on the Peter and Theresa Horner family farm near Burnstad for 27 years and then moved to Napoleon in 1976. She moved to the Napoleon Assisted Living in January 2019. She spent her time sewing, embroidering, and baking kuchen which her grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved so much, that they called her Grandma Kuchen. She crocheted over 1500 name doilies. She loved to play cards, especially playing May I with her grandchildren and competing for the May I trophy.

Irene is survived by her children; Debbie (Jerry) Brown, Bismarck, Donald (LaVonne) Horner, Dickinson, Judy (Rod) Kudrna, Bismarck, Paula (Dan) Pfeifle, Napoleon, Brenda (Steve) Neumiller, Bowdon, Glenda Hartman, Folsom, Calif., Sheila (Ray Jr.) Dingeman, Bismarck, Connie (Randy) Gaebe, Bowman, Rhonda (Tracy) Bothwell, Bismarck; son-in-law, Bruce Wentz, Napoleon; 24 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 7 step grandchildren; 15 step great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Horner; brothers, Willie J. Piatz and Andy (Lorraine) Piatz, Napoleon; brother-in-law, Christ Leier, Napoleon and sister-in-law, Alvina Piatz, Napoleon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; daughter, Paulette; infant son, Perry; sons-in-law, Wayne Hartman and Gerard Holzer; brothers, Anton, Mike and James; sisters; Maggie, Mary, Julia, Tillie, and Caroline; her parents, Jacob and Magdalena Piatz.

