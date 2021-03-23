Irene Loeffelbein

Irene Loeffelbein, 91, left this earthly life with her daughters holding her hands, on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Knife River Care Center. Services will be held 10 a.m. CDT Friday, March 26 at Golgotha Lutheran Church, Golden Valley with Pastor Tom Olson officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, north of Dodge.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. CDT Thursday at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Irene was born at the family home, north of Zap, April 20, 1929. She was the oldest of four living siblings born to Sam and Elsie (Henke) Krause. They taught her to be curious and interested in reading, learning, and traveling to new places.

On Sept. 30, 1947, Irene married Ivan Loeffelbein. They lived and farmed in several communities, before settling north of Dodge. After Ivan passed in 2000, Irene married friend and neighbor, Elmer Weisz.

Friends and strangers were always welcome in Irene's home and signed into her guest book after sitting, having coffee, laughing, sharing stories and ideas, and often playing cards. Irene had a gift for sharing humor through poetry, letters and community presentations.

Irene was involved in many activities and boards, such as: Dunn County FHA Board, St. Paul Lutheran Women of the Church, 4-H volunteer, American Legion Auxilary, VFW Auxiliary, Beulah Sunshine Club, Easter Seals, Thrivent, German Community Singers, Dodge Community Club, and Mercer County Museum. Irene's hands were always busy crocheting, quilting, and sewing denim quilts and pillows. Her work blessed many homes, college dorm rooms, VA hospitals, 4-H camps and nursing homes.

Irene is survived by two daughters, LuAnn (Randy) Cogliser, Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Marilyn (Jeff) Lesmeister, Albany, Ore.; and one stepdaughter, Susan (Weisz) Traxel, Dodge; two sisters, Edna Bubani, Greenville, S.C. and Janis Winfrey, Beulah.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Elsie (Henke) Krause; husbands, Ivan Loeffelbein and Elmer Weisz; and brother, Harold Krause.

In lieu of flowers, Irene requested that friends and family plant a tree in God's good earth. In memory of Irene's dedication to her community, contributions may be made to SMC Hospice or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.