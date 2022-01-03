Iris Hammond

Iris Marie Hammond, 70, of Napoleon, died peacefully of heart failure at her country home on Dec. 29, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 3, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon. Burial will take place at St. Philip Neri Cemetery in the spring of 2022. A livestream of Iris's funeral service will be available on the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church Facebook page or St. Philip Neri Napoleon YouTube page.

Iris was born on April 25, 1951 in St. Alexius hospital the youngest of three daughters of Paul and Rose Schumacher. She was baptized and received First Holy Communion and Confirmation at St. Boniface. She graduated from Napoleon High School in 1969. She studied hair design and cosmetology at Josef's School of Hair Design in Bismarck and worked at Violet's Beauty Shop after graduation. During this time, she fondly remembered going on dates with Bob to the White Maid for burgers and fries. That courtship led to a marriage that lasted until her death. Bob Hammond and Iris were married at St. Philip's in September 1970. Their marriage was blessed with two sons, Dallas in October 1972 and Dustin in December 1974.

Throughout the good years of the 70s, the tough years of the 80s, and the better years of the 90s, she was happiest riding horses, mowing hay, milking cows, and doing plenty of other chores on the ranch. Her deep appreciation of hard work, pride in owning her own land, and staying on the ranch after retirement was known to all that spoke with her. She was active in the Napoleon Homemakers, Wishek Car Club, Legion Auxiliary, Corvettes of Dakota Territory, and other organizations. She always looked forward to Wednesday afternoons with her coffee ladies. She was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church and her faith brought her peace in life.

Iris was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Rose Schumacher. She is survived by her sisters Palma Nagel (Gene) and Lillian Sand (Richard), her husband of 51 years Robert, and her two sons, Dallas (Michelle) and Dustin.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Central Dakota Humane Society, St. Judes, or another worthy charity.

