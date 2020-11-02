Iris Hilzendeger

Iris Viola Hilzendeger, 92, passed away while living at a Bismarck care center. A graveside service will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m.

No visitation will be held as cremation has taken place.

Iris was born on Sept. 16, 1928 to Edward and Emma (Rosenau) Dockter in Harvey. Iris was raised in Tuttle, until the family moved to Bismarck where she graduated from Bismarck High School in 1946.

In the summer of 1948, Iris met her husband Mike and they married Feb. 5, 1949. Iris was a housewife and painted/stained home interiors for many years, and was active in the VFW and Eagles auxillaries. She enjoyed music and loved to dance. She also enjoyed going to the casino, playing Bingo, spending time at the lake, taking long drives in the country, watching bull riding, drinking Black Russians, and spending time with her family. She was an avid reader as well.

Iris was truly a gift to all of us and brought joy to all who knew her.

Iris is survived by two daughters, Randee Potter of Bismarck, Michelle (Clyde) Wiege of Elgin; three sons, Michael, Jon, and Jeff (Sara Murray), all of Bismarck; nine grandchildren, Sherri, Lance, Corey, Chad, Quinn, Payton, Carmen, Isla, and Jonah; five great grandchildren, Kylee, Jesse, Jake, Josie, and Bailey; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Mike; her parents, Ed and Emma; one son, Rhett; one grandson, Beckett; three sisters, Linda, Lu, and Vonnie; and one brother, Marlin.

