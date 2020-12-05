Iris Tietz

Iris Mae Tietz of Helena, Montana, passed away on the evening of Nov. 21, 2020 at St. Pete's Hospital, Helena, Montana, with family at her side. Iris was born April 27, 1936 in Heil to Edwin and Clara (Deihl) Zeller. She was a sister to Marl Zeller, Jim Zeller, and survived by Kenny (Julie) Zeller, and Lyla (Zeller) Bennett.

Following graduation from Elgin High School, Class of '54, Iris attended Capital Commercial College, graduating in June 1956. She went on to work for the Bismarck Tribune. After being engaged to Walter Tietz, they were married June 26, 1956. Walter and Iris were married for fifty-seven years, until Walter passed away on Dec. 23, 2013.

Iris is survived by her four children; Linda (Paul) Eason, Summerton, S.C.; Rick Tietz, Helena, Mont.; Jennifer (Roger) Thompson, University Place, Wash.; and Wayne Tietz, Helena, Mont.; four grandchildren Katelyn Thompson, Susan Gunsch, Grayson Gunsch, and Jay Gunsch; three great-grandchildren Ciera Mann, Ryan Howse, and Sarah Gunsch; and one great-great-grandchild Savannah Ring.

Iris's was a compassionate spirited woman, always caring for others. She enjoyed looking after children and for several years ran a business providing exceptional daycare. In her spare time, she spent countless hours maintaining her beautiful garden and flowerbeds which were the envy of the neighborhood. Iris enjoyed cooking for her family, always willing to prepare her traditional childhood German recipes. Her greatest love was her family, spending her last few years traveling across the U.S. to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Due to current health concerns, a viewing was held for family members only on Nov. 24, 2020 at Retz Funeral Home, Helena, Montana. Graveside services were held on Nov. 25, 2020 at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery where she was buried with her husband.

