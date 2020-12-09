Irvin Enzminger

Irvin Enzminger, 83, Bismarck, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Services will be held at Legacy United Methodist Church at a later date.

Irvin was born the oldest son to Katie (Junker) and Adolph Enzminger. His early years were spent northwest of Streeter dairy farming, raising grains and stock cows. Irvin was at his happiest being outdoors and surrounded by those he loved.

In 1963, Irv learned there was more to love than just land….her name was Ileen Wolfer. Irvin and Ileen were married in 1965 and continued to call Streeter their home. They were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Tanya, in 1971.

In 1993, Irvin and Ileen moved to Bismarck. Irvin began his second career driving semi until his retirement in 2014.

He was a very passionate man loved by everyone. He considered every day a blessing and was happiest surrounded by those he held dearest: his family and friends.

Irvin is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ileen; daughter, Tanya (special friend, Shawn); brothers, Duane (Kathleen), Jamestown, and Dennis, Streeter; Mary Beth Wolfer, Ga., Sharon and Jerry Decker, Ariz., Janice Guler, Minn., and Brad and Rene Wolfer, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Katie; mother- and-father-in-law, Art and Irene Wolfer; brothers-in-law, Jerry Wolfer and Bruce Guler; and niece, Tamara Decker.

Irvin, to know you was to love you.

