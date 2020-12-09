Menu
Irvin Enzminger

Irvin Enzminger

Irvin Enzminger, 83, Bismarck, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Services will be held at Legacy United Methodist Church at a later date.

Irvin was born the oldest son to Katie (Junker) and Adolph Enzminger. His early years were spent northwest of Streeter dairy farming, raising grains and stock cows. Irvin was at his happiest being outdoors and surrounded by those he loved.

In 1963, Irv learned there was more to love than just land….her name was Ileen Wolfer. Irvin and Ileen were married in 1965 and continued to call Streeter their home. They were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Tanya, in 1971.

In 1993, Irvin and Ileen moved to Bismarck. Irvin began his second career driving semi until his retirement in 2014.

He was a very passionate man loved by everyone. He considered every day a blessing and was happiest surrounded by those he held dearest: his family and friends.

Irvin is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ileen; daughter, Tanya (special friend, Shawn); brothers, Duane (Kathleen), Jamestown, and Dennis, Streeter; Mary Beth Wolfer, Ga., Sharon and Jerry Decker, Ariz., Janice Guler, Minn., and Brad and Rene Wolfer, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Katie; mother- and-father-in-law, Art and Irene Wolfer; brothers-in-law, Jerry Wolfer and Bruce Guler; and niece, Tamara Decker.

Irvin, to know you was to love you.

To share memories of Irvin and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ileen, So sorry to here of Irv's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. I always enjoyed visiting with him.
Bill Kary
December 15, 2020
Dear Ileen and Tanya I offer my condolences . I have many memories of my wonderful brother.
duane enzminger
December 12, 2020
Ileen and Tanya; So sorry to hear about Irv's passing. He will always be remembered as a dear friend and a person with an infectious smile. His family and my family have been life long friends. I remember many, many Sunday afternoons playing baseball in some one's pasture, going home to do chores, and then back to church for Sunday evening services. Irv and I were two members of a young quartet at church as well. Brother LeRoy and Duane being the other two. Can you believe that? Many fond memories of Irv. God bless the two of you. Take care and stay safe.
Darold Wolff
December 10, 2020
