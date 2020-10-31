Isabel Flowers

Isabel Flowers, 82, Mandan, went to heaven on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Church of St. Joseph, 108 3rd St NE, Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday at Center City Cemetery, Center.

Isabel was born Nov. 18, 1937 to Steve and Eva (Mosbrucker) Lipp in Oliver County near Center. She graduated from Center High School and studied for her teaching degree at Dickinson State College.

She married Douglas Flowers on June 17, 1958. They lived in Sanger and took over the Flowers' family farm, where they farmed and ranched until 1973. They then moved their family to Washburn, where Isabel worked as a store clerk at Reiser's Hardware while Doug worked as a cement mason. They both loved fishing, bowling and the outdoors. Isabel left Washburn shortly after losing the love of her life in a boating accident while he was fishing on the Missouri River. She eventually landed in Mandan.

Isabel is survived by five children, Howell (Kimi) Flowers, Bismarck, Randy (Johanna Armijo) Flowers, Saratoga, Wyo., Patricia (Kelly) Champion, Grand Junction, Colo., Deb (Jerry) Wagner, Bismarck, and Laurie Johnston, New Rockford; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, MaryAnn (Henry) Maertens, Center; two brothers, Tom (Kathy) Lipp, Bismarck, and Ted (Terrie) Lipp, Mandan.

Those who preceded her in death are her husband, Doug; her parents Steve and Eva Lipp; sister and brother-in-law, Marcella (Melvin) Mittelsteadt; brother, James Lipp; son-in-law, Mark Johnston; and grandson, Lucus Wagner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local Easterseal's, PO Box 1311, Mandan, ND 58554; or the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, PO Box 5007, Minot, ND 58702.

To share memories of Isabel and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.