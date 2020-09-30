Ivan Bormann

Ivan Fred Bormann, formerly of Mobridge, S.D., passed away at the Baptist Care Center in Bismarck on Sept. 27, 2020, at the age of 100. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at the United Congregational Church of Mobridge with Reverend Keith Kraft officiating. Social distancing will be observed. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery, Mobridge.

Ivan was born July 25, 1920 in Hutchinson County, S.D., to Fred Bormann and Marie (Mary) Krause Bormann, the third of eight children. He went to country schools and graduated from Stickney High School in 1938. He enrolled at Yankton College, Yankton, S.D., where he met Margaret Louise Potts, daughter of William and Angie Potts of Mobridge. He was a senior at Yankton College when the U.S. entered World War II and after graduation in 1942, he enlisted in the Navy Air Corps. Following ground school at the University of Iowa, he was assigned to blimp flight training at Moffet Field, California, where in August 1943, he was commissioned as an officer (ensign) in the U.S. Navy Air Corps as a blimp pilot.

Ivan and Margaret were married in California two days after he was commissioned and the couple moved to Santa Anna, California, and later to Tillamook, Oregon, while Ivan flew blimps on submarine patrol over the Pacific Ocean. In 1945 Ivan was transferred to Oklahoma to train for celestial navigation. He was honorably discharged from the Navy on Jan. 11, 1946.

That year, he and Margaret moved to Onida, S.D., where they taught at Onida High School. In June 1946, Ivan started law school at the University of South Dakota, Vermilion. Following graduation in 1948, the couple moved to Mobridge and Ivan opened his law office. He was twice elected States Attorney, serving from 1950-1954. Over the years, the firm grew to include A. N. (Tony) Buckmeier, Clark J. Bormann, Daniel J. Todd, and Laurie M. Bauer. In 1998, Ivan was recognized by the South Dakota State Bar Association for 50 years of membership and service to clients and community.

Ivan was always involved in the Mobridge community, active with the local and state Bar Associations, serving as president of Rotary, as a Congregational Church trustee, a board member of the Klein Museum, and on the Board of Directors of Dacotah Bank Holding Company. In 2018, Ivan was recognized by the National Commander of the American Legion for his 70-year membership in American Legion Post 4, of Mobridge, S.D.

Ivan was an enthusiastic supporter of his children's and grandchildren's endeavors. He was a kind, thoughtful, generous, man with a quick wit, love of a good story, and a conviction that education was one of the best gifts a parent could make to his children.

He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret in 1996, to whom he was married for over 52 years; his parents; his sisters, Gladys, Carol, and Donna, and brothers, Earl, Vern, Marvin and Donald.

Ivan is survived by his six children: Mary (Peter) Hollister, Oregon, Wis.; Angie (Robert) Bomier, Barnum, Minn.; Bill Bormann, Plymouth, Minn.; Louise Bormann, Bloomington, Minn.; Kent (Kathy) Bormann, Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Clark (Mary K.) Bormann, Bismarck; and his five grandchildren: Chris and David Hollister, Katherine Bormann, Will (Mel) Bomier and Amy Bomier (Mike) Miller. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Carol Bormann, Sioux Falls, and Colleen Potts, Worthington, Minn., and brother-in-law, Sam Masoudi, Denver, Colo.

The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff of the Baptist Care Center for their years of kind, compassionate care. Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider donations in Ivan's name to the United Congregational Church of Mobridge or the Klein Museum, Mobridge, S.D. Funeral arrangements are in the hands of Kesling Funeral Home, Mobridge.