Jack Kathrein

Visitation for Jack will be held 12 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 with a rosary and vigil at 7 p.m. at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial will take place with Mass being celebrated for Jack on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church. Fr. Paul Eberle will celebrate the Mass.

Jack is survived by one sister, Barbara (Les) Parker, Arvada, Colo.; daughters Jacqueline Kathrein, Bowman, Susann (Jeff) Powell, Amidon, Denise (Ed) Meier, Mandan, and Melanie (Joe) Mohling, Kuna, Idaho; and grandchildren Zack Meier, Bismarck, Brittany Meier, Fargo, and Travis Mohling, Kuna, Idaho.