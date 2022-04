John "Jack" Eastgate Southam, 86, Fargo, formerly Mohall, died Wednesday, March 24, in his home under the care of hospice.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Harwood.

