Jackie Anderson
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Jackie Anderson

Jackie Anderson of Bismarck passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 2 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Jackie was born in Jamestown on August 27, 1936. She married Lyle, her high school sweetheart, in 1954.

They lived in Willmar, Minn. for 11 years before moving back to Bismarck in 1972.

Jackie enjoyed her and Lyle's many motorcycle trips and the days spent fishing and boating at their summer place at Lake Sakakawea. She also enjoyed coffee with her special friends and family get togethers.

Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Lyle; daughters, Deb (Noral) Thompson and Julie (Dan) Richter; five grandchildren, Trever (Melissa) Thompson, Katey (Corey) Kappenman, Kelley (Jeremy) Melander, Tara (Bobby) Usher and Kyle (Samantha) Richter; 15 great-grand-children; brother, Dan (Karen) Brannan and eight nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gloria (Chilt) Chilson and brother-in-law Larry (Cathie) Anderson.

Jackie loved her family and cherished her special relationships with all her grandchildren. She will be very missed by her family.

Thank you, family and friends, for your thoughts and prayers. In lieu of gifts donations can be made to your favorite charity.

To share memories of Jackie, sign the online guestbook and watch the livestream, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Jackie and Lyle when Jackie asked me about my Siberian Husky. Instantly we were friends. It´s not often you meet a kind, gentle soul like Jackie. After she got out of the hospital she yelled down to me from their patio one day. Lyle helped her walk outside so we could visit. I had not seen her since her hospital stay. It just made my day that she took the time and the energy to walk out to talk to me. The last time I spoke to Jackie she was excited about seeing her great grandsons barber shop and new home. And she was looking forward to holding the new great great grandchild. Although she didn´t get to do those things I know she is with you all and seeing it from up there. I am so grateful I was able to get to know her. I´m am deeply sorry for your loss. I will miss her and our visits.
Kim Pritchett
April 1, 2021
