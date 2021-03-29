Jackie Anderson

Jackie Anderson of Bismarck passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 2 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Jackie was born in Jamestown on August 27, 1936. She married Lyle, her high school sweetheart, in 1954.

They lived in Willmar, Minn. for 11 years before moving back to Bismarck in 1972.

Jackie enjoyed her and Lyle's many motorcycle trips and the days spent fishing and boating at their summer place at Lake Sakakawea. She also enjoyed coffee with her special friends and family get togethers.

Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Lyle; daughters, Deb (Noral) Thompson and Julie (Dan) Richter; five grandchildren, Trever (Melissa) Thompson, Katey (Corey) Kappenman, Kelley (Jeremy) Melander, Tara (Bobby) Usher and Kyle (Samantha) Richter; 15 great-grand-children; brother, Dan (Karen) Brannan and eight nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gloria (Chilt) Chilson and brother-in-law Larry (Cathie) Anderson.

Jackie loved her family and cherished her special relationships with all her grandchildren. She will be very missed by her family.

Thank you, family and friends, for your thoughts and prayers. In lieu of gifts donations can be made to your favorite charity.

