Jacob Hauser

Jacob "Jack" Hauser, 86, formerly of Hebron, passed away December 30, 2021.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 5th at Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary's, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary/Vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 4th at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck and then again one hour prior to service.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

