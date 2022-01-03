Menu
Jacob Hauser
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Jacob Hauser

Jacob "Jack" Hauser, 86, formerly of Hebron, passed away December 30, 2021.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 5th at Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary's, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary/Vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 4th at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck and then again one hour prior to service.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

To share memories of Jack, view the full obituary, watch the service livestream and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 3, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
Sponsored by Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck.
