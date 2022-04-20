Jacqueline (Jackie) Marie Beckler

Jacqueline (Jackie) Marie Beckler, 79, peacefully passed away April 16, 2022, at St Gabriel's Nursing community with family at her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Jackie was born on January 24, 1943, in Wichita, KS. Her parents, Jack and Clementine Steckler, relocated their family to St. Anthony, North Dakota in 1945. Jackie was the oldest of four, named after her father, Jack, who shared his passion for music with her. He even drove Jackie 13 miles to and from piano lessons each week. Jackie also learned to play the organ at a young age, and by the time she was in the sixth grade she was playing for daily Mass, Sunday Masses, and all Catholic Holidays.

Jackie graduated from Mandan High, Class of 1960. She remained humbled years later, to have been crowned the 1960 Homecoming Queen. She met the love of her life, Henry Beckler, as a sophomore in high school. When Jackie turned 16, Henry gifted Jackie the 45 record of "Sixteen Candles", which they listened to throughout the years. They were married on June 30, 1962. Together they had three boys, Mark, Timothy and Corey. Jackie and Henry raised their family in Mandan, ND.

Jackie started a career in the banking business before finishing high school, working at First National Bank where she assisted numerous German speaking farmers to secure loans, as she understood the German language. Following graduation, Jackie was offered a permanent position with First National Bank and continued with them through five name changes eventually becoming Wells Fargo Bank, where she retired after 42 years. Two years after retirement, Jackie missed her beloved customers along with the social aspect of the banking world, so she went back to work. She started with the Railway Credit Union in Mandan, where she worked an additional 12 years before her final retirement in 2014. While at the Credit Union, Jackie started the "Senior Program", which she remained part of following her retirement.

Jackie enjoyed numerous activities throughout her life. When her children were younger, these included camping, fishing, bowling and supporting the Mandan Braves. Later in her years, she enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino, attending her grandchildren's sporting events and watching the Minnesota Twins with Henry. Jackie also had many close groups of girlfriends that she enjoyed spending time with, including her "birthday club friends", her "senior club", and lunches with her siblings: Wally, Deanie and Lindy.

Jackie's greatest joy was her family. She spent years hosting extended family for all Holidays. It was not a Holiday, if going to Henry and Jackie's wasn't on the schedule. As the family grew, many of her great nieces and nephews referred to her as the "other grandma". Jackie also had a number of godchildren that she had very special relationships with, and made sure to acknowledge each of their birthdays year after year. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren. She hosted many sleepovers that included movies, endless games, and donuts dipped in her homemade chocolate sauce and a never-ending jug of red Kool-Aid. Jackie's family always looked forward to her famous Grandma Cookies, brownies and pumpkin bars. She didn't believe in a dollop of whipped topping on the pumpkin pie either, she thought it was perfectly fine to cover the entire pie. Jackie was a wonderful cook and among her family's favorites were her pork-chops and rice, and pigs in a blanket. As Jackie and Henry grew into their retirement years, they perfected their "famous gourmet pickle recipe" for all to enjoy at family gatherings. They also enjoyed going to Applebee's and A & B Pizza, where the wait staff got to know them and each of their grandchildren through the stories they shared.

Jackie had the kindest of hearts. Visiting with her was like talking to a longtime friend. She always remembered you and could ask detailed questions about your family after only one encounter. Those who knew Jackie would describe her as a classy, loving woman, who loved and cared for her family deeply.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Henry; sons: Mark, Tampa, FL, Timothy and his wife, Gwen, and their children: Alex (Eric), Sean (Annie) and Madison, Bismarck ND, Corey and his wife, Laura, and their children: Isadora, Stella and Luci, Goodyear AZ; great-grandchildren: Ruby and Bodee Beckler, Cambrie and soon-to-be baby, Rumple; siblings: Wally (Madonna) Steckler, Deanie (Butch) Cermak, Lindy (Gordy) Rauser; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Jackie is also survived by her lifetime best friend, Judy (Gary) Becker.

Welcoming her to heaven are her parents, Jack and Clementine Steckler, and grandsons, Noah Beckler and Ethan Beckler.

Jackie's family would like to thank their family and friends for all their support. A special thank you to all of the care staff at St Gabriel's and CHI Hospice for their support and care.