Jacqueline Frison

Jacqueline Ann ("Jackie") Frison of Strasburg, (formerly of Linton) left this earthly plane Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the age of 75.

Jackie was born Nov. 27, 1944, in Linton. Her parents were the late Anton and Jeanette (Bosch) Frison. She attended both parochial and public school in Linton and graduated from Linton High School in 1962. She attended beauty college in Bismarck, became a licensed beautician and worked at a number of salons in Linton throughout her professional career. She adored her customers and the artistic challenges of her craft. She retired in 1984 due to the progression of arthritis.

Jackie had an interest and aptitude for medical work, and in the late 1970s and early '80s she was a volunteer EMT with the Emmons County Ambulance squad. This work was both challenging and tremendously satisfying for her. Caring for others came as naturally as breathing to her. She also had a life-long appreciation for the written word. If one were to compile a list of the books read in her lifetime, the extent and diversity of material would be enough to fill an entire library. Even as her eyesight began to fail her in the last year the helpful staff at the North Dakota State Library provided her with books on tape. Her thirst for knowledge was virtually unquenchable.

In 1965, Jackie gave birth to her daughter Jane. Life was not easy for an unwed mother in a small North Dakota town during those days. Nevertheless, she persisted with great love, determination, positivity and a raucous sense of humor. She was loving and warm and a source of joy to all who knew her.

Jackie is loved and sadly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Mark Pearson of Strasburg; grandchildren Christine (Pearson) and Alexander Nicolay of Eagan, Minn.; and Jonathan Pearson of Waite Park, Minn.; brothers Joel Frison of Bismarck and David (Cindy) Frison of Fessenden. She also leaves a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jerome, as well as many extended family members and friends who surely greeted her warmly in Heaven.

At Jackie's request, no formal services will be held and cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at such a time as the current pandemic wanes, hopefully in the spring or summer of 2021. Condolences may be sent to 401 Main St., P.O. Box 202, Strasburg, ND 58573. Please honor her memory by treating one another with kindness and respect.