Jacqueline Lamy

Jacqueline Claire (Degagne) Lamy, 88, Bismarck, passed away Dec. 31, 2021. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral service.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Jacqueline was born July 1, 1933, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the daughter of Henry and Simone (Herbert) Degagne. She married Joseph Napoleon Lamy at the age of 17 on Dec. 25, 1950. The couple made their home in Westford, Massachusetts, until 1978 when they moved to West Springfield, New Hampshire. They later moved to Tehachapi, California, and in 2005 they moved to Bismarck, where she resided for the past 16 years. They were married for 63 years.

She raised a family of eight children, four boys and four girls. She loved children and played an active role with her many grandchildren throughout the years. Jacqueline was blessed to have Jeremy, Jessica and Ashley Ness, three of her grandchildren living next door. Jacqueline enjoyed Remington Ness (04/01/2021) and Benson Naser (05/15/2021), her new great-grandchildren, this past year.

Jacqueline is survived by her daughters, Rita (Raymond) McCormack, Gainsville, Fla., Therese (Robert) Drury, Colorado Springs, Colo., and June (Ron) Ness, Bismarck; sons, Fernand Lamy, Drexel Hill, Pa., Jerry Lamy, Wis., and Paul (Amy) Lamy, Merrimack, N.H.; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Degagne, Texas; and sister, Jeannine Angel, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her son, Phillip; daughter, Susan; brother, Raymond; and sisters, Lorraine and Beatrice.

Jacqueline will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother with a big heart.

To share memories of Jacqueline and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.