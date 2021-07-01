Menu
Jacqueline Napper
FUNERAL HOME
Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service
1701 Sunset Dr
Mandan, ND

Jacqueline "Jackie" Napper, 75, died from cancer on June 28, 2021 at her home in Bismarck under the care of hospice. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 2 at St. George's Episcopal Memorial Church, Bismarck. Cremation has taken place and the family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church Friday. A luncheon will follow the service and committal will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Go to www.BuehlerLarson.com for the full obituary and to share memories of Jackie.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Service
10:00a.m.
St. George's Episcopal Memorial Church
601 N 4th St, Bismarck, ND
Jul
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. George's Episcopal Memorial Church
601 N 4th St, Bismarck, ND
Jul
2
Committal
1:30p.m.
Mandan Union Cemetery
1600 Mandan Ave. NE, Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jackie was my best friend in junior high and earlier. We walked to school together. I am so sorry to hear of her passing.
Gail Light
Friend
July 1, 2021
