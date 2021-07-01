Jacqueline "Jackie" Napper, 75, died from cancer on June 28, 2021 at her home in Bismarck under the care of hospice. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 2 at St. George's Episcopal Memorial Church, Bismarck. Cremation has taken place and the family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church Friday. A luncheon will follow the service and committal will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Go to www.BuehlerLarson.com for the full obituary and to share memories of Jackie.