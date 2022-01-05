Menu
Jake Kapp Jr.
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Jake Kapp Jr.

On Jan. 2, 2022, Jake Kapp Jr. went to be with his father in heaven. Funeral services will be private.

Jake was born northwest of Crystal Springs to Jake Sr. and Mary Gardner on May 24, 1947. He was 74 years old. He graduated Tappen High School in 1966 and in July 1967 enlisted into the U.S. Army. In 1968, he was deployed to Vietnam and returned home after being honorably discharged in 1969.

Jake worked at Slade Refuge for two years and then was a custodian and bus driver for Steele School in Dawson. He married Winona Kemmet on Aug. 2, 1974. He then started working for Burlington Northern until the time came to devote his time and energy to taking care of his youngest son.

Jake coached many children in baseball for over thirty years including Pee Wee, Babe Ruth and high school baseball and loved every minute of it. He played softball and amateur baseball for many years.

The people left behind to celebrate his life include wife, Winona; sons, Jesse (Lisa), James (Mary), Jon (Sara) and Jace; grandchildren, Ashley Baker, Brandon Baker, Tyler Mittleider, Kandra Kapp, Rosie Kapp and Ellie Kapp; great-grandchildren, Klarity Baker and Emerson Baker; brothers, Ted, Larry and Dale; and sisters, Linda and Karen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake Sr. and Mary; his brothers, William, Daniel, Clarence, Eugene and infant brother, Walter and his sisters, Lorane and Betty.

To share memories of Jake and sign the online guestbook, visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 5, 2022.
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss and he will never be for gotten . Prayers to the family
Stanley and Cheryl
Friend
January 8, 2022
Jake walked me down the aisle and his arm was shaking so bad I had to press it against my side. I told him I was supposed to be the one nervous here and he just said you're my little sister. Many good child hood memories that I am surprised we lived through.
Karen Marzolf
Family
January 6, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I am so sorry for your loss. If I can help please call.
Linda Kropp
Friend
January 5, 2022
