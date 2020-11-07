James Abel

James David "Jim" Abel, 77, of Trinity Nursing Home, formerly of Velva, passed away Nov. 4, 2020 at Trinity Hospital, Minot.

James was born July 2, 1943 in Minot to Tony and Eva (Voller) Abel. He was raised on the family farm near Karlsruhe and was the seventh of 12 children. He graduated from Karlsruhe High School in 1961. After high school he attended Wahpeton State College and graduated with a degree as an auto body technician in 1963. He started working at Westlie Motors after college where he worked for 15 years. He then worked at Power Fuels for six years before he started his own business, Jim's Auto Body & Glass Repair in Velva in which he owned and operated for 24 years. He also worked as a custodian at Velva High School for 13 years where he enjoyed visiting with the students on a daily basis. He was in the North Dakota National Guard from 1967 to 1970.

On June 24, 1966, James was united in marriage to Bonnie Peterson in Minot. They made their home in Minot where they were blessed with two boys, David and Michael. They later divorced. On July 6, 1979, James was united in marriage to Bonnie Johnson in Almont. They made their home in Minot where he was blessed with two more children, Brian and Malinda. They later moved to Velva where he continued to live until he entered Trinity Nursing Home.

James loved the challenge of finding and purchasing old cars and trucks to work on, watching old western movies, telling a good joke, playing pinochle, spending time with his grandchildren, watching their school and sporting events along with having a cup of coffee or two or three while visiting with friends.

He was a member of the Eagles and American Legion.

His loving family includes his four children: David (Susan) Abel, Minot; Michael (Jana) Abel, Bismarck; Brian (Stephanie) Abel, Hattisburg, Miss.; Malinda Williams, Minot. Siblings: Daniel (Margie) Abel, Cedar Park, Texas; Rose Baker, Sun City West, Ariz.; Jo Hillstrom, Roseville, Minn.; Mary Shinn, Fort Collins, Colo.; Chuck (Nancy) Abel, Bismarck, John (Jeanette) Abel, Fort Collins, Colo., and Claudette (Don) Parman, Lorton, Va. Eleven grandchildren: Noah, Allison, Cameron, Mariah, Sahara, Bryant, Brekken, Sayley, Ayanna, Jaliyah and Ashka along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

James was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Bonnie Abel, second wife Bonnie Johnson, infant son John; brothers: Gerald and Richard Abel; sisters: Loraine Abel and Elizabeth Rumrey; granddaughters, Samantha Abel and Ariyah Brown.

Due to the current circumstances with COVID-19, a private family service will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Minot and a celebration of life and burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Velva American Legion.

Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on the funeral home website.