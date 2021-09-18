James Burch

Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant James Burch.

James Burch was born in Mandan on Feb. 10, 1959 to Harold and Marilyn Burch. He was united in holy marriage to Holly Helgerson on May 16, 1987 and they were blessed with 34 years of married life together. God also blessed them with the gift of children: LaNora and Orrin. After High School, James joined the Navy and toured the world enjoying his time in the service. He was a talented mechanic and excelled at equipment repair from early 1900s vintage through the computer age. He was ASE Master Certified and Ford Diesel Certified mechanic and worked as a machinist at Bobcat for many years. He also had a gift for training and working with animals, particularly horses. Over the years his horses could bow, lay down, load into a pickup truck box, work without a bridle, lope in place, and work on voice and silent cues. He spent many hours in the saddle "chasin' cows" at the neighbors.

On Sept. 16, 2021, God called James home to heaven. He is survived by his wife and children; father Harold Burch of Mandan; brothers Allen (Lynette) Burch of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Darold (Lisa) Burch of Bismarck; sisters Sherry (Rodney) Stork of Arlington; and Karen Burch of Mandan.

He was preceded in death by his mother Marilyn Burch; father and mother-in-law Lowell and Colleen Helgerson.

The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for our brother, James.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home followed by a 7 p.m. Prayer Service. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mandan with Pastor Kevin Zellers officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

