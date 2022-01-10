James Edwards

Jul. 21, 1943 – Jan. 6, 2022

James "Jim" Willis Edwards was born July 21, 1943, in Minot, the son of Willis and Clara (Fjeldahl) Edwards. He grew up on the Edwards family farm near Plaza. He attended Shell Country School through eighth grade and continued at Plaza High School where he graduated in 1962. He settled on a farm in Oakland Township in Mountrail County. He harvested a variety of grains, corn, and sunflowers. He established a hog farm for a few years. However, his true passion was his cattle. He loved spending time each day with them, and they would come running with the sound of his voice. You would always see one of his dogs traveling with him.

Jim spent over 30 years at Opportunities Foundation, Inc. (Tri-City), in Stanley, spreading his love and sharing his tender heart to the many individuals. He cherished his time working there and the lifetime friendships he made with co-workers. He and Susan also read meters, for over ten years, for Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative.

Family meant everything to Jim. In 1964, Jim welcomed his first daughter, Jamie, into the world with his wife, Edna Sailor. They had another daughter, Cheri and son, Robbie. He continued his love of family when he married Susan Yoder in 1992. Jim has welcomed so many into the family with open arms and never made anyone feel like an outsider. He taught us all to love unconditionally and take the time with family to make special memories.

Jim was a soft-spoken, kindhearted man who always had a smile on his face. He had the patience of a saint and the grandchildren would run to grandpa for moral support. Jim loved joking around and making others smile. James Edwards, 78, Plaza, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021, at a Minot hospital. May God bless his memory.

Left with wonderful memories of Jim are his wife, Susan; daughter, Cheri Giesen (Gene); sons Robbie Edwards (Stephanie), Carey Yoder, and Jason Yoder (Jennifer Steiger); grandchildren, Dominique Giesen, Costas Kok (Myranda), Desiree Giesen, Kayne Mann, BreeAnn Irish, Dylan and Jersey Rynestad, Christopher Yoder, Aurelia Steiger, Isabella Yoder, Saffron Steiger, and Journey Edwards; great-grandchild, baby Kok due May 2022; brother, Olaf Edwards (Penny); son-in-law, Jim Kok; father-in-law, Bob Wheeling; brothers-in-law, Robert (Mary), Joey (Molly), Danny (Aimee) and Paul (Trish) Wheeling; sister-in-law, Lorella Daniel (Tom), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jim was greeted in heaven by his parents; his baby sister, Hattie; his daughter, Jamie; mother-in-law, Susie Wheeling; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Funeral: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 11 a.m., at First Lutheran Church, Plaza

Prayer Service: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 7 p.m., at First Lutheran Church, Plaza

Visitation: Monday, from 5-7 p.m. at the church

**In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to First Lutheran Church, Plaza, or North Plaza Cemetery

