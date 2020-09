James Feist

James Feist, 78, Zeeland, passed away Aug. 31, 2020, peacefully at his home.

A Mass of Christian burial for James Feist will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Zeeland, with Father Katanga officiating.

Visitation was held Wednesday at Myers Funeral Home with rosary.

Burial will follow at St John's Catholic Cemetery, Zeeland.

Myers Funeral Home, Linton.