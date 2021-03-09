Menu
James Gaab
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

James Gaab

James Gaab, 75, of Bismarck, passed away March 5, 2021 in a Bismarck care center. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11 at Church of Saint Anne Catholic Church. Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary/vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Jim was born May 7, 1945 to Michael and Regina (Zentner) Gaab in Richardton.

He is survived by his loving wife Anita, of Bismarck; one son, Bradley (Ashley) Gaab, of Gladstone; one daughter, Amanda Gaab, of Dickinson; two granddaughters, Kyra Petersen and Cambree Gaab; five step grandchildren, Zell Harvey, Makiah and Elliot Hartleib, Easton and Berkleigh Thompson; two sisters, Kathleen (Herbert) Billman, of Dickinson, and Linda (Dick) Olstad, of Sentinel Butte.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law; and sister-in-law.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also read the obituary, sign the online guestbook, and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Enjoyed working, bow hunting, loading shells, playing cards and hanging out at the German Hungarian with Jim. He was a great guy.
Alan Sanford
March 10, 2021
Sotry in your lose of Jim peace be with you all God bless you all love and hugmaryann And Ed
MaryAnn Polensky
March 9, 2021
Peace. I'm so sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing. Jimmy and I were together alot when we were in the eighth grade. We would go and catch pigeons at night at Western Livestock, skin dead cattle and sell the hides to Massad's, go plinking with our .22's, build 'forts' in the snow drifts, and maybe be a nuisance to the hands at Western. And later we would go riding around in the Model A. Again, I am so sorry. Duane Hinsz
Duane Hinsz
March 9, 2021
