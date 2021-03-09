James Gaab

James Gaab, 75, of Bismarck, passed away March 5, 2021 in a Bismarck care center. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11 at Church of Saint Anne Catholic Church. Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary/vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Jim was born May 7, 1945 to Michael and Regina (Zentner) Gaab in Richardton.

He is survived by his loving wife Anita, of Bismarck; one son, Bradley (Ashley) Gaab, of Gladstone; one daughter, Amanda Gaab, of Dickinson; two granddaughters, Kyra Petersen and Cambree Gaab; five step grandchildren, Zell Harvey, Makiah and Elliot Hartleib, Easton and Berkleigh Thompson; two sisters, Kathleen (Herbert) Billman, of Dickinson, and Linda (Dick) Olstad, of Sentinel Butte.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law; and sister-in-law.

