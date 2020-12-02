James Graf

James Graf, 92, Fergus Falls, died Nov. 14, 2020, at Centra Care Hospital.

Jimmy was born on the Graf farm, south of Medina on Oct. 15, 1928, the son of Rudolph and Eva (Oberlander) Graf. He was raised in the Medina area and worked on the family farm along with his siblings.

He married Mary Landsiedel on Oct. 15, 1955.

Survivors include wife, Mary; children, Mark of Detroit Lakes, Kevin (Pam) of Fergus Falls, and Lisa of Lakeside, Ariz.; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; siblings, Lucille Shepard, Margret Sam, and Norman Graf, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service is being planned for a later date.

Arrangements by Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.