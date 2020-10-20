James Massen

James S. Massen, 67, passed away on Oct. 15, 2020, at his home in Bismarck.

At his request, no funeral service will be held. However, a small gathering to celebrate his life will be held at The Tap In Tavern in Bismarck on Oct. 21, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Jim was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Leonard and Ann (Wilcox) Massen. After graduating from St. Thomas More High School, Jim attended Marquette University and began his career in insurance. He worked many years for Allstate Insurance and for AAA as a territorial sales manager. He met his wife Melanie (Miller) and they married in July of 1979. Their son James was born in 1982.

When Jim wasn't working, he could be found watching and cheering on the Green Bay Packers and betting a nickel on each game with his son. He also enjoyed spending his summers fishing for walleye, especially at his favorite spot on Lake of the Woods in Ontario, Canada. As a passionate hunter, Jim spent the fall and winter months in the Braddock area, hunting everything from pheasants to ducks, geese and white tail deer.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Melanie; son, James and his wife, Christie; grandsons, Roland and Leonard; and sister, Judy (Grall).

Condolences may be sent to 2847 Woodland Drive, Bismarck, ND 58504