James Schmidt

James "Jim" Roy Schmidt, 68, Sun City West, Arizona, died March 2, 2021. Cremation has taken place. Family will greet visitors from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 7 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Burial will be held 3 p.m. Monday, June 7 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, with military honors.

Jim was born June 13, 1952 in Bismarck to John H. and Ruth L. (Gebhardt) Schmidt. He graduated from Bismarck High School in 1970. In 1971, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed on the East German Border near Fulda, Germany. He received an honorable discharge in 1974.

Jim graduated from Bismarck State College in 1976 with an automotive technology certificate.

On April 29, 1977, Jim married Rose "Rosie" Leingang.

Jim's working career included Corwin Churchill Motors, Offutt Chevrolet, Radford Company, Food Services of America, Builders Supply of Fargo and Melroe/Bobcat. He retired in 2010. After retirement, Jim loved helping Mark Sandness at Capital City Sporting Clays.

He was an avid stamp collector since the age 11. Jim played softball and bowled for many years. He was a junior bowling coach and a cub scout leader/assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 123. He was an unwavering fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. Jim loved reading, working on the yard and traveling.

Jim leaves behind his wife, Rosie; son, Jason (Harmoni), Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter, Jennifer (Cody) Zahn, Bismarck; grandchildren, Harper, Keera and Brenner Schmidt and Rylie and Kiya Zahn; siblings, Robert (Brenda), Bismarck, Richard (Rhonda), Mesa, Ariz., and Nancy Jo (Tony) La Plante, Golden Valley, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Ruth; and brother, Anthony.

In lieu of flowers, Jim requested that donations be made to a children's charity or the Dakota Zoo. A celebration of life will take place at Capital City Sporting Clays the evening of June 7.

To share memories of Jim and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.