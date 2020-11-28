James Ungerecht

Graveside rites for James Wayne Ungerecht, 72, of Glen Ullin, will be held 2 p.m. CST Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan with Pastor Dave Skjoldal officiating. Military rites will be by the American Legion Post of Mandan.

Visitation for Jim will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST at Stevenson Funeral Home, Glen Ullin.

Please follow social distancing guidelines provided by the department of health while attending services for Jim. Masks are required at the ND Veterans Cemetery.

Jim passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck. He suffered cardiac arrest, ending the good fight he put up against stage 4 cancer.

Jim was born Nov. 5, 1948 in the Bismarck Hospital to Paul and Ivy (Waechter) Ungerecht. He graduated high school in 1967 with the largest class at Glen Ullin High School. Jim spent four years serving his country in the Navy from 1969-73. Jim spent his life working at the Hardware Hank in Glen Ullin, the Super Value in Stanley, and many good years at Baker Boy in Dickinson. He retired in 2011.

Jim was a charter member of the golf course in Glen Ullin and golfed until his hips gave him trouble. He was a dedicated worker and spent his spare time listening to Rush Limbaugh and President Trump whenever he was on. He enjoyed watching the NDSU Bison and the Green Bay Packers. Jim was always willing to do someone a favor. May he rest in peace.

Jim is survived by his brother, Sherill Ungerecht of Glen Ullin.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Gary Ungerecht.

Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home – Glen Ullin