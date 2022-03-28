Jamie Lynn Fleck

Jamie Lynn Fleck (Pfleger), age 43, passed away on March 25, 2022, in her home surrounded by family, after a three year courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, friend, an inspirational leader, and a believer in Jesus Christ.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Evangel, Bismarck, ND. A livestream of the service will be available on the Evangel website.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 PM, with a time of sharing starting at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 29, at Inspire Family Fellowship, Bismarck, ND. Family requests friends and family bring stories of Jamie to share at this time. A livestream of the service will be available at the Inspire Family Fellowship.

