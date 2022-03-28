Menu
Jamie Lynn Fleck

Jamie Lynn Fleck (Pfleger), age 43, passed away on March 25, 2022, in her home surrounded by family, after a three year courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, friend, an inspirational leader, and a believer in Jesus Christ.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Evangel, Bismarck, ND. A livestream of the service will be available on the Evangel website.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 PM, with a time of sharing starting at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 29, at Inspire Family Fellowship, Bismarck, ND. Family requests friends and family bring stories of Jamie to share at this time. A livestream of the service will be available at the Inspire Family Fellowship.

To read the full obituary, share memories with her family, and view the live stream services please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 28, 2022.
