Janice "Jan" Pratt, 67, Mandan, passed away June 2, 2021 at Sanford Health with her family by her side.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 7 at First Lutheran Church, Mandan, with Pastor Phil Leer and Pastor Gail Hagerty presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church Monday. The service will be livestreamed at the bottom of Jan's obituary page at www.BuehlerLarson.com.

Jan was born Nov. 22, 1953 to C.L. "Bud" and Delores (Olson) Linfoot. She grew up in Grand Forks where she graduated from Red River High School in 1971. While in high school, she worked at Goodman's Furniture Store. Jan attended the University of North Dakota where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Later in life she received her HR degree from the University of Mary.

On Aug. 10, 1974 Jan married Bradley J. Pratt and they moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. They later moved to McVille for one year and she worked at the McVille Hospital. They moved to Mandan in 1976. Jan worked at the Heartview Foundation, N.D. Child Support, and at the Bank of N.D., retiring in 2013.

Jan served on the Mandan School Board from 1990-2005 and held the office of president. She was also on the First Lutheran Church Council where she also served as president for one year.

Janice loved to travel. She especially enjoyed their trips to Mexico over the last 15 years and also to Florida. The place she loved the most was Grace Lake near Bemidji, Minnesota, where their family has been going for the past 63 years. Jan was very crafty and was talented at making homemade cards and paint and pour art. Jan was friendly and enjoyed being around people. Her favorite people to be with were her grandchildren who were her greatest pride and joy.

Blessed to have shared in her life is her husband of 46 years, Bradley Pratt, Mandan; two beautiful daughters, Heidi (Craig) Selby, Mandan and Stacey Pratt, Tioga; three wild grandsons, Ryan and Chase Selby and Dante Pratt; and three sisters, Laurie Brown, Cape Coral, Fla., Patti (Doug) Peterson, East Grand Forks, Minn., and Merrie (Mike) Miller, Las Vegas, Nev.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the LAF program at First Lutheran Church of Mandan.