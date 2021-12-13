Menu
Jane Bair
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Jane Bair

Jane Bair, 91 died on December 10, 2021 in her home surrounded by family. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, with Fr. Fred Harvey celebrating. The burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a prayer vigil at 7:00 p.m.

Jane was born in Grand Forks, ND on December 30, 1929 to Louise (Fay) and Thomas Lawler. She was raised in Grand Forks, the seventh of eight children. On July 19, 1952, she married Bruce B. Bair of Flaxton, ND. They had a loving and devoted marriage of 58 years.

Jane was the center of her family of nine children, 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her life as a mother and homemaker, she volunteered for Birthright, the Ruth Meiers Hospitality House, and was active in Mandan school affairs. She discovered yoga in her 40s, and was a regular practitioner and teacher into her 80s. She fulfilled a lifelong goal by graduating with a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Mary in 1988. She worked as a social worker at St. Alexius hospital in Bismarck until her retirement. She was a church lector at Christ the King until late in life.

Jane enjoyed spending time with her extended family and friends, sharing her love of good food and company. Favorite memories include ski trips, family reunions, and weekends at the lake. She was an avid reader, letter writer, cross-country skier, and good friend.

Thanks to the care provided by her granddaughter Elizabeth Kapella and husband Luke, and her son Jeff, Jane was able to stay and live in her home until her death.

Jane is survived by her children and grandchildren: Tom (Jackie) Bair, Mandan, their children, Emily (Kyle) Christensen, Charlie (Lise) Bair, and Patrick Bair; Sue (Jim) Fristad, Grand Forks, and their children, Elizabeth (Luke) Kapella, and Kathryn (Mitch) Mueller; Barbara Bair (Glen Hartman), Urbana, IL, and their children, Julian (Lun Ning) Hartman, and Glenna Hartman; Patty (Mark) Reid, Houston, TX, and their children, Eric, Brian (Monica) Reid, and Alyssa Reid; Jim Bair (Kim Johnson-Bair), Los Angeles, CA; Joan Becker (Blaine Larson), Cooperstown, and her children, Lindsay (Nick) Bundermann, and Allison (Eric) Klock; Bruce B. Bair III, Santa Monica, CA, and his children, Trent and Daniel Gould; Jeff Bair, Salt Lake City, UT; Mary Jane's children, Charlie Roberts and Carrie (Brandon) Leeling Wallace, ID, seven great-grandchildren; her brother Thomas Lawler, Lenexa, KS; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce, daughter Mary Jane, her parents, and six sisters.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the God's Child Project (godschild.org), 721 Memorial Highway, Bismarck, N.D. 58504-5398 or a charity of your choice.

Go to weigelfuneral.com to sign the online guest book, view tribute and flower photos.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Dec
17
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral Home
Mandan, ND
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. Jane was a lovely lady. We were stationed with them in Hill Field, Utah when Paul and Bruce were In the SJA office. My Paul passed away December 15th of this year. It is a very sad holiday season for our family. We lost our son John to MS a few years ago also, and of course is always in our thoughts. I am glad my daughter sent me this obituary. Jane looks as gorgeous as she always was. Love Harriet Buehler
Harriet Kolden Buehler
December 24, 2021
It was a gift to meet and to know Jane in her later life. While book club members together, I enjoyed Jane´s perspective and our discussions. My regret is not knowing Jane sooner. With sympathy ...
Linda Serrano
Friend
December 16, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Jane's passing. Both Jane and Bruce were such dear people. I'm truly sad that I had not seen them for such a long time.
Phil Luttrell
Friend
December 14, 2021
Condolences on the loss of your mother.
Jay Makelke
Friend
December 14, 2021
