Jane Bair

Jane Bair, 91 died on December 10, 2021 in her home surrounded by family. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, with Fr. Fred Harvey celebrating. The burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a prayer vigil at 7:00 p.m.

Jane was born in Grand Forks, ND on December 30, 1929 to Louise (Fay) and Thomas Lawler. She was raised in Grand Forks, the seventh of eight children. On July 19, 1952, she married Bruce B. Bair of Flaxton, ND. They had a loving and devoted marriage of 58 years.

Jane was the center of her family of nine children, 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her life as a mother and homemaker, she volunteered for Birthright, the Ruth Meiers Hospitality House, and was active in Mandan school affairs. She discovered yoga in her 40s, and was a regular practitioner and teacher into her 80s. She fulfilled a lifelong goal by graduating with a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Mary in 1988. She worked as a social worker at St. Alexius hospital in Bismarck until her retirement. She was a church lector at Christ the King until late in life.

Jane enjoyed spending time with her extended family and friends, sharing her love of good food and company. Favorite memories include ski trips, family reunions, and weekends at the lake. She was an avid reader, letter writer, cross-country skier, and good friend.

Thanks to the care provided by her granddaughter Elizabeth Kapella and husband Luke, and her son Jeff, Jane was able to stay and live in her home until her death.

Jane is survived by her children and grandchildren: Tom (Jackie) Bair, Mandan, their children, Emily (Kyle) Christensen, Charlie (Lise) Bair, and Patrick Bair; Sue (Jim) Fristad, Grand Forks, and their children, Elizabeth (Luke) Kapella, and Kathryn (Mitch) Mueller; Barbara Bair (Glen Hartman), Urbana, IL, and their children, Julian (Lun Ning) Hartman, and Glenna Hartman; Patty (Mark) Reid, Houston, TX, and their children, Eric, Brian (Monica) Reid, and Alyssa Reid; Jim Bair (Kim Johnson-Bair), Los Angeles, CA; Joan Becker (Blaine Larson), Cooperstown, and her children, Lindsay (Nick) Bundermann, and Allison (Eric) Klock; Bruce B. Bair III, Santa Monica, CA, and his children, Trent and Daniel Gould; Jeff Bair, Salt Lake City, UT; Mary Jane's children, Charlie Roberts and Carrie (Brandon) Leeling Wallace, ID, seven great-grandchildren; her brother Thomas Lawler, Lenexa, KS; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce, daughter Mary Jane, her parents, and six sisters.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the God's Child Project (godschild.org), 721 Memorial Highway, Bismarck, N.D. 58504-5398 or a charity of your choice.

Go to weigelfuneral.com to sign the online guest book, view tribute and flower photos.